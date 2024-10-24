Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 24th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include West Pharmaceutical (WST) $350.21 +63.77, Molina Healthcare (MOH) $334.16 +59.16, Tesla (TSLA) $249.95 +36.30, CBRE Group (CBRE) $135.15 +12.03, and Align Technology (ALGN) $225.83 +18.17.
Read More on WST:
- West Pharmaceutical rises 15.2%
- West Pharmaceutical Adjusts 2024 Guidance Amid Sales Dip
- West Pharmaceutical reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.85, consensus $1.50
- West Pharmaceutical ups FY24 adjusted EPS view to $6.55-$6.75 from $6.35-$6.65
- West Pharmaceutical increases quarterly dividend 5% to 21c per share
