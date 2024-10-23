Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 23rd

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Northern Trust (NTRS) $102.68 +6.89, Amphenol (APH) $70.83 +3.98, Packaging Corp. (PKG) $227.39 +10.73, Texas Instruments (TXN) $201.94 +7.97, and ON Semiconductor (ON) $69.25 +2.70.
