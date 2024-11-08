Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 8th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Axon Enterprise (AXON) $524.83 +56.08, Insulet (PODD) $271.73 +26.75, Expedia (EXPE) $186.56 +12.43, Fleetcor Technologies Inc (CPAY) $368.08 +21.58, and Fortinet (FTNT) $88.40 +4.72.
Read More on AXON:
- Axon price target raised to $600 from $460 at Baird
- Axon Enterprise Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Axon raises 2024 revenue view to $2.07B from $2.00B-$2.05B, consensus $2.04B
- Axon reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.45, consensus $1.20
