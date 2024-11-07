Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 7th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include EPAM Systems (EPAM) $233.69 +31.00, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) $9.52 +1.14, Viatris (VTRS) $12.65 +1.04, McKesson (MCK) $593.63 +44.33, and Gilead (GILD) $97.59 +5.91.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EPAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.