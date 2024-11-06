Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 6th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Discover (DFS) $181.20 +29.35, Synchrony (SYF) $65.84 +9.02, Capital One (COF) $189.87 +23.82, Charles River (CRL) $213.65 +24.97, and Trimble (TRMB) $69.38 +7.76.
