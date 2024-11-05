Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 5th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $49.39 +7.98, Emerson (EMR) $118.92 +9.11, Cummins (CMI) $349.24 +23.62, Builders First Source (BLDR) $183.38 +10.95, and DuPont de Nemours (DD) $86.22 +4.37.

