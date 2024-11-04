Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 4th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Mosaic (MOS) $28.82 +1.93, AES Corp. (AES) $15.54 +0.82, Dollar Tree (DLTR) $70.10 +3.50, First Solar (FSLR) $214.72 +9.78, and Sherwin Williams (SHW) $373.66 +15.69.

