Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 29th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Lam Research (LRCX) $74.48 +2.91, Hasbro (HAS) $66.32 +2.43, Teradyne (TER) $111.72 +3.63, KLA-Tencor (KLAC) $652.55 +20.41, and Applied Materials (AMAT) $176.37 +5.05.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LRCX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.