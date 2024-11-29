Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 29th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Lam Research (LRCX) $74.48 +2.91, Hasbro (HAS) $66.32 +2.43, Teradyne (TER) $111.72 +3.63, KLA-Tencor (KLAC) $652.55 +20.41, and Applied Materials (AMAT) $176.37 +5.05.
