Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 25th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Super Micro (SMCI) $38.32 +5.17, Moderna (MRNA) $44.77 +3.66, Estee Lauder (EL) $73.95 +4.02, Builders First Source (BLDR) $187.61 +9.09, and Best Buy (BBY) $93.90 +4.36.
