Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 25th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Super Micro (SMCI) $38.32 +5.17, Moderna (MRNA) $44.77 +3.66, Estee Lauder (EL) $73.95 +4.02, Builders First Source (BLDR) $187.61 +9.09, and Best Buy (BBY) $93.90 +4.36.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.