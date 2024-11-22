Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 22nd

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Super Micro (SMCI) $34.08 +4.38, Copart (CPRT) $61.52 +4.62, Ross Stores (ROST) $150.33 +7.37, Tapestry (TPR) $59.30 +2.89, and Moderna (MRNA) $39.98 +1.73.

