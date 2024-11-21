Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 21st

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Amentum Holdings LLC (AMTM) $24.81 +2.40, Super Micro (SMCI) $27.60 +1.80, Deere (DE) $425.92 +20.96, Axon Enterprise (AXON) $633.10 +23.28, and Arista Networks (ANET) $396.22 +14.51.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMTM:
- Amentum initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James
- Amentum awarded $389M Army contract modiication
- Amentum consortium awarded contract for Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory
- U.S. Navy awarded Amentum $490M contract to deliver CLS of T-54A METS
- Amentum awarded $142.03M Army contract modification
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.