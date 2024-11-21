Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 21st

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Amentum Holdings LLC (AMTM) $24.81 +2.40, Super Micro (SMCI) $27.60 +1.80, Deere (DE) $425.92 +20.96, Axon Enterprise (AXON) $633.10 +23.28, and Arista Networks (ANET) $396.22 +14.51.

