Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 1st

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Waters (WAT) $377.62 +54.51, Charter (CHTR) $377.48 +49.87, Amazon (AMZN) $199.66 +13.26, Agilent (A) $139.06 +8.75, and Cardinal Health (CAH) $115.34 +6.82.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.