Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 1st

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Waters (WAT) $377.62 +54.51, Charter (CHTR) $377.48 +49.87, Amazon (AMZN) $199.66 +13.26, Agilent (A) $139.06 +8.75, and Cardinal Health (CAH) $115.34 +6.82.
- Waters rises 15.3%
- Waters raises FY24 EPS view to $11.67-$11.87 from $11.55-$11.65
- Waters sees Q4 EPS $3.90-$4.10, consensus $4.09
- Waters reports Q3 EPS $2.93, consensus $2.68
