Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 19th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Super Micro (SMCI) $28.27 +6.73, Wal-Mart (WMT) $86.91 +2.83, Albemarle (ALB) $106.10 +2.07, Leidos (LDOS) $161.58 +2.74, and GE Vernova Inc (GEV) $330.38 +5.01.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMCI:
- Notable open interest changes for November 19th
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Northland says Supermicro auditor a ‘decent first step’ to restoring confidence
- SPY ETF Update, 11/19/2024
- Super Micro Stock Soars 40% on Hiring New Auditor and Averting Delisting
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.