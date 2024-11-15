Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 15th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $62.92 +3.74, First Solar (FSLR) $202.16 +7.02, Disney (DIS) $112.69 +3.57, DexCom (DXCM) $77.10 +2.42, and Pool Corp. (POOL) $368.85 +11.36.
