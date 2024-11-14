Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 14th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Tapestry (TPR) $57.12 +5.87, Disney (DIS) $113.37 +10.65, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) $91.76 +5.96, Charles Schwab (SCHW) $81.30 +3.05, and United Airlines (UAL) $92.13 +2.35.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.