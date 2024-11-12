Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 12th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Tyson Foods (TSN) $64.00 +5.19, Honeywell (HON) $235.60 +10.36, Live Nation (LYV) $128.38 +4.58, Monolithic Power (MPWR) $671.05 +23.74, and Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META) $595.70 +12.53.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.