Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 12th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Tyson Foods (TSN) $64.00 +5.19, Honeywell (HON) $235.60 +10.36, Live Nation (LYV) $128.38 +4.58, Monolithic Power (MPWR) $671.05 +23.74, and Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META) $595.70 +12.53.
