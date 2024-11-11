Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 11th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) $59.85 +5.71, Tesla (TSLA) $347.35 +26.13, Cigna (CI) $340.62 +20.85, Albemarle (ALB) $106.34 +5.50, and EPAM Systems (EPAM) $245.04 +11.59.

