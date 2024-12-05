Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 5th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Brown Forman (BF/A) $44.12 +3.73, Brown Forman (BF/B) $44.75 +3.75, Tesla (TSLA) $373.93 +16.00, United Airlines (UAL) $102.45 +3.20, and 3M (MMM) $134.55 +4.10.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSLA:
- Elon Musk’s Ongoing Legal Battles Dominate the Headlines Before Trump Presidency
- Notable open interest changes for December 5th
- NIO’s November Delivery Growth Still Fails to Convince This Analyst About Its Prospects
- Tesla price target raised to $400 from $350 at BofA
- VOO ETF Update, 12/5/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.