Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 5th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Brown Forman (BF/A) $44.12 +3.73, Brown Forman (BF/B) $44.75 +3.75, Tesla (TSLA) $373.93 +16.00, United Airlines (UAL) $102.45 +3.20, and 3M (MMM) $134.55 +4.10.

