Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 4th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Salesforce (CRM) $363.08 +31.65, AES Corp. (AES) $13.80 +0.75, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) $73.61 +3.41, Adobe (ADBE) $538.92 +22.66, and Chipotle (CMG) $63.55 +2.61.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.