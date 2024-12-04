Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 4th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Salesforce (CRM) $363.08 +31.65, AES Corp. (AES) $13.80 +0.75, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) $73.61 +3.41, Adobe (ADBE) $538.92 +22.66, and Chipotle (CMG) $63.55 +2.61.
