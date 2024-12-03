Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 3rd

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Super Micro (SMCI) $45.32 +3.32, Micron (MU) $103.51 +4.96, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $69.72 +3.33, AT&T (T) $23.66 +0.96, and Host Hotels (HST) $18.95 +0.56.

