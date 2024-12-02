Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 2nd

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Super Micro (SMCI) $36.59 +3.95, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) $28.56 +1.67, Lam Research (LRCX) $77.03 +3.15, Carnival (CCL) $26.43 +1.00, and Intel (INTC) $24.96 +0.91.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.