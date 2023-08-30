Early Midweek Recovery in Cotton

AM cotton quotes are up by 34 to 55 points so fa, with Dec 30 points off the high overnight. The front month cotton futures were 2 to 9 points higher at the close after early session gains faded in the afternoon. Dec saw a 118 point range on the otherwise quiet session. The U.S. Dollar Index was sharply weaker, providing soft support for cotton.

The Cotlook A Index was another 25 points higher to 96.10 on 8/25. The Seam reported 3,308 bales were sold on 8/25 for an average gross price of 76.85 cents/lb. The FSA lowered the AWP for cotton by 208 points to 69.06 cents/lb. That price is effective through Thursday for farm program purposes. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.89, up 2 points, currently up 53 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.8, up 7 points, currently up 42 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.73, up 9 points, currently up 37 points

