Early Look at 777X Interior Gives Boeing (NYSE:BA) a Modest Boost

With all the trouble that aircraft maker Boeing (BA) has faced of late, it needed some good news to help perk things up. And it seemed to get just that in Tuesday afternoon’s trading after word emerged about the new 777X interior. Boeing shares gained fractionally in trading on that news, along with some new word about the Starliner mission.

The good news is that the 777X should prove to be pretty impressive, as long as every part of it can stay on from the start of a flight to the end. But the 777X might well be an exciting new standard for air travel, as reports note that the cabin feels a lot more comfortable than it did in years past. Bigger windows and a better shock absorption system to reduce the feel of turbulence are both in play, reports noted.

Meanwhile, the cabin can also be customized to an airline’s liking. Mood lighting is available, which allows the cabin to replicate specific scenes and colors. A flight heading north, for example, could look like the Northern Lights. But there’s still plenty of room for passengers; the 777-9, for example, can carry up to 426 total passengers over two cabins.

A Starliner Return?

In another development, with August rapidly closing in, reports note that the Starliner is actually getting closer to being ready for return. In fact, the capsule could technically return at any time if there were an emergency. But they’re working on getting it conventionally ready, even if the fact that it has been up there as long as it has is yet another stain on Boeing’s reputation.

Meanwhile, the reaction control system (RCS) thrusters were recently tested, and their results are being checked. While there is no set date for the Starliner’s return, reports suggest that August will be the likely month.

Is Boeing Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 15 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 21.77% loss in its share price over the past year, the average BA price target of $215.84 per share implies 15.86% upside potential.

