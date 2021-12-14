Early Days for a Disruptor? Why I Like Nu Holdings (NU)

I have said before here that early trading in recently IPO’d stock, particularly in well-known companies, tends to follow a pattern: If the investment bankers who run the offerings get it right, and they usually do, there will be enough unmet demand for the stock to cause it to start trading above the offering price and climb in the first couple of days, giving those who bought stock in the IPO a chance to take a quick profit. Some of them inevitably take that chance and the stock pulls back from its early highs. Usually that takes a week or two to play out, but in the case of NU Holdings (NU), it seems to have happened over the first three days of trading.

There is a chance that there is further to go in that pattern and that NU may be available at a lower price in the future, but whether you wait or jump in now, the long-term prospects of Nu Holdings make it one to consider buying on any pullback.

Nu Holdings is the parent company of Nubank, a Brazilian online banking company that is disrupting the financial sector in its own country and has expanded into Colombia and Mexico. The large, traditional banks in Brazil have had a stranglehold on their business until now and, as tends to happen when effective cartels or monopolies rule a market, consumers have suffered. Large and varied fees, limited product offerings, and the fact that only 60% of Brazil’s cities have bank branches have kept millions of people unbanked, creating an opportunity for a company like Nubank that they have taken enthusiastically.

Their growth rate and potential are phenomenal. According to their IPO filing, Nubank has essentially doubled revenue this year as compared to 2020, taking it to $1.3 billion. What should interest investors is that according to its own estimates, their potential market was $186 billion in 2020 and still growing fast. That is a lot of room for growth, but can they take advantage of it?

The early indications are that they can. They have already begun to revolutionize banking in the region by empowering millions of clients, and have done so without any aggressive marketing, or even much marketing at all. They have grown largely by word-of-mouth recommendation and by achieving great customer satisfaction numbers. As a result, their customer acquisition costs (CAC) are low and, as you will know if you have ever watched Shark Tank, that is one of, if not the most, important number for young online businesses.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t potential problems ahead for NU. Despite the low CAC, Nubank is currently losing money as they fund their rapid growth. Even though that seems to be the norm these days for companies that go public, I would normally like to see evidence that they can be run profitably before investing. Here, though, there is such a clear path to profitability and such massive growth potential that there can be little doubt that Nubank will be profitable before too long. Even if they choose to delay that and stay focused on growth, they are decently capitalized after the IPO and have some early investors with deep pockets, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, that make cash flow less of an issue.

Perhaps more worrying is the fact that 2022 is an election year in Brazil. That looks like being a match between the former President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, with “Lula” way ahead in the polls right now. That may worry some U.S. investors as he represents the leftist Workers Party, but the disruptive nature of Nubank and their enormous popularity with their clients make it likely that they will escape any massive regulation or policies that will hamper their growth. They are the “people’s bank” in Brazil and stand in opposition to the establishment. Targeting them would be seen as taking the side of the traditional banks, who have served the people so poorly for so long, and that would be political suicide for any candidate, regardless of their position on the political spectrum.

It is early days for Nubank stock and there will undoubtedly be some volatility to come. However, true disruptors who go public early in their growth cycle are hard to find, and that is what NU is. That makes it a stock to accumulate over time and hold for the long-term and, starting with this early pullback, that is what I will be doing.

* Disclaimer:Just in case you didn’t get it from that last sentence, the author intends to buy the stock soon and in the future.

