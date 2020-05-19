US Markets
MRNA

Early data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine insufficient - Stat News

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Data from a small, early-stage safety trial testing Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine does not provide critical data to assess its effectiveness, Stat News reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

Corrects shares close to $71.67, from 471.67, in last paragraph

May 19 (Reuters) - Data from a small, early-stage safety trial testing Moderna Inc's MRNA.O experimental COVID-19 vaccine does not provide critical data to assess its effectiveness, Stat News reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

The health news publication's report pulled down shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech and erased modest gains on the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.

Moderna said on Monday the vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

The news based on data from eight people who took part in a 45-subject safety trial sent the company's shares up nearly 20% on Monday and also pushed the markets higher.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The company's shares closed down 10.4% at $71.67.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular