Early Cues Suggest Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Durable Goods Orders as well as Initial Jobless Claims might get special attention on Thursday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

Asian shares finished up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 168.25 points.

The U.S. major averages closed firmly positive on Wednesday. The Nasdaq surged 215.16 points or 1.6 percent to 13,721.03, the S&P 500 jumped 48.46 points or 1.1 percent to 4,436.01 and the Dow climbed 184.15 points or 0.5 percent to 34,472.98.

On the economic front, Durable Goods Orders for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 4.0 percent, while it was up 4.7 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 241K, while it was up 239K in the prior week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.30, while it was down 0.32 in June.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 35 bcf.

30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was $8.146 trillion.

Two-year, five-year, and seven-year Treasury Note announcements will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese shares ended slightly higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.12 percent at 3,082.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 2.05 percent to 18,202.17. Japanese stocks extended gains for a fourth consecutive session. The Nikkei average rose 0.87 percent to 32,287.21 while the broader Topix index ended 0.42 percent higher at 2,286.59.

Australian markets rose for a third straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47 percent to 7,182.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.45 percent higher at 7,400.60.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 24.54 points or 0.34 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 40.55 points or 0.26 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 20.86 points or 0.29 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 20.02 points or 0.29 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 0.28 percent.

