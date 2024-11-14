News & Insights

Earl Resources Expands Rewilding and Investor Outreach

Earl Resources Limited (TSE:KLX) has released an update.

Earl Resources Limited is making strides with its Sierra Leone rewilding project, which is set to expand significantly and yield substantial carbon credits over the next 30 years. The company is also considering opening an office in Abu Dhabi to attract new investors and plans to announce a new jurisdictional project by the end of 2024.

