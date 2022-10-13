Earings Season Gains Steam Next Week With Blue Chips Reporting

Earnings season is in full swing, with plenty of quarterly reports to keep investors busy. Some of the highlights include American Airlines (AAL), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ).

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of housing data for investors to unpack next week, which could give some major clues into the real state of the economy. The NAHB home builders' index, building permits and housing starts, and existing home sales data. There will also be a Fed update next week in the form of the central bank's Beige Book.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Oct. 17 investors will go over the Empire State manufacturing index.

The industrial production index, the capacity utilization rate, and the NAHB home builders' index will all be due out shortly after the open on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 will bring building permits and housing starts ahead of the open, with the Federal Reserve's Beige Book due out that afternoon.

The usual initial and continuing jobless claims are due out on Thursday, Oct. 20, accompanied by the release of the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing Index, existing home sales data, and leading economic indicators.

Friday, Oct. 21, will be relatively quiet with the third-quarter 5-10, and 10 year index of comon inflation expectations out at noon.

