Eargo Board Approves 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts

January 11, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eargo, Inc. (EAR) said its Board has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the company's common stock. Every 20 shares of the company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically reclassified into one share of issued and outstanding common stock.

The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on January 18, 2023, under the existing trading symbol EAR.

Eargo is a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss.

