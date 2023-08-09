Ear Mites In Dogs: Symptoms, Treatments And Remedies

If you’ve noticed your dog scratching at their ears or shaking their head more than usual, it could be an ear infection, allergies, or even worse—ear mites.

Before you start stripping the beds and washing everything under the roof, ear mites aren’t like bed bugs or fleas. They are only highly contagious to other animals, including cats and ferrets.

Here’s a look at what causes ear mites, how to protect your dog from getting infected and potential treatments.

What Are Dog Ear Mites?

Ear mites are caused by tiny parasitic mites, otodectes cynotis, that feed on the ear wax and oils in a dog’s ear canal.

“Ear mites, though tiny, can cause quite a stir,” says Dr. Cheri Honnas, D.V.M. and

veterinary advisor to Bone Voyage Dog Rescue, a nonprofit that rescues dogs from Mexico and rehomes them in the U.S. and Canada. “They’re microscopic parasites that inhabit dogs’ ears, leading to severe itchiness and discomfort.”

Ear mites typically infest a dog’s external ear and cause inflammation of the ear canal, often deep in the external ear canal.

Most dogs suffering with ear mites will shake their heads and scratch at their ears; with dogs that normally have upright ears, you may notice the ears start to droop.

According to the VCA Hospitals, it takes about three weeks for a mite to develop from an egg to an adult. The adult ear mite lives about two months and continually reproduces that entire time.

What Are Scabies on Dogs’ Ears?

Scabies on dogs’ ears are caused by a different type of mite infection: the sarcoptes scabiei.

“Scabies (a.k.a. sarcoptic mange) causes intense itching all over the body, but can also affect the ears,” says Dr. Jennifer Sperry, D.V.M., veterinary advisor for Pets Plus Us, a pet insurance company in Canada.

According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the mites that cause scabies “live in the outer layer of the skin, where they reproduce and lay eggs.”

The mites are extremely contagious and are spread via direct contact between dogs and contaminated areas, including kennels, grooming facilities, multi-dog households, and dog parks, notes Cornell University.

Older dogs and dogs with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to being infested with the mites that cause scabies.

What Do Ear Mites in Dogs Look Like?

To the naked eye, ear mites look like tiny white dots or flecks.

The biggest telltale signs that your dog might have ear mites are the symptoms they exhibit.

Symptoms and Signs of Ear Mites in Dogs

While ear mites might be difficult to identify by sight, there are signs and symptoms owners can look out for in their dogs, including:

Excessive scratching or rubbing of the ears

Shaking their head frequently

Showing signs of discomfort or sensitivity around the ear area

Dark, crumbly discharge that resembles coffee grounds

Redness or inflammation of the ear canal

Strong odor emanating from the ears

Secondary ear infections

How Do Dogs Get Ear Mites?

The most common ways dogs get ear mites is through close contact with other infected dogs, cats, or ferrets.

Dogs can also get ear mites from their environment, especially in areas where other infested animals have been present, especially dog parks or grooming salons.

Because ear mites are so contagious, it’s crucial to take both preventative measures and to check your dog’s ears for any signs of infestation.

How Can You Prevent Ear Mites in Dogs?

Honnas notes that often “prevention is better than cure” when it comes to ear mites in dogs. The best prevention comes in the form of medications that ward off ticks and fleas.

It’s also important to maintain a clean and healthy environment for your dog—which includes regularly washing their bedding and toys in hot water—and taking your dog for regular visits to your vet to help prevent an ear mite infestation in your dog.

Are Ear Mites Contagious?

Ear mites are highly contagious and dogs most often contract them through physical contact with other infested dogs and cats, Honnas says.

If you live in a multi-pet household and your dog is diagnosed with ear mites, you will need to treat every pet in the household. This will prevent the ear mites from continuing to infest the household pets. It’s also a good idea to wash all bedding and toys in hot water to kill the ear mites.

Can Humans Get Ear Mites From Dogs?

Very rarely do humans get ear mites from dogs, Sperry says.

Most ear mites do not prefer people, but there are rare instances where ear mites have caused an itchy rash on people.

Can Cats Get Ear Mites From Dogs?

Yes, cats can get ear mites from dogs, and vice versa. Ear mites are extremely contagious between animals, especially ferrets, dogs, cats, and rabbits.

Sperry notes that cats are more susceptible to ear mite infestations than dogs.

How To Get Rid of Ear Mites in Dogs

If you suspect your dog has ear mites, the best course of action starts with a visit to your veterinarian.

Your vet can confirm whether they have ear mites or some other issue causing the itching and pain, and then what the best treatment is for your dog.

Ear Mite Treatment for Dogs

According to the VCA Animal Hospitals, there are a variety of treatment options available for ear mites, including daily topical medication, injectables, and single-use pills.

Only your veterinarian can determine the most appropriate treatment, based on your dog’s health history.

To determine if your dog has ear mites, your veterinarian will examine your pet’s ears with an otoscope or they will take a sample of the discharge from the ear and examine it under a microscope.

If the vet determines your dog has ear mites, they will start by cleaning your dog’s ears.

“Treatment starts with thoroughly but carefully cleaning debris, mites, and discharge from your pet’s ears,” Sperry says. “Once cleaned, your veterinarian will use an otoscope to make sure your pet’s ear drums are intact. This will tell her what medications are safe to use in the ears.”

Veterinarians will prescribe one of a variety of antiparasitic drugs that can kill adult and juvenile mites and/or prevent eggs from hatching, Sperry adds.

Due to excessive scratching, it’s possible your dog may have also developed a skin infection, in which case your vet will also prescribe medications to treat any skin issues.

Home Remedies for Ear Mites in Dogs

While visiting your veterinarian for a thorough examination and diagnosis is the best plan if you suspect your dog has ear mites, there are home remedies, as well.

“Home treatment also begins with a thorough and careful ear cleaning,” Sperry says. “Oils like mineral oil or olive oil can be administered two to three times daily for six weeks. The oil works by suffocating mites and eggs, so it needs to be present continuously in the ears throughout the treatment period.”

She adds that owners will need to clean their dog’s ears once or twice a week during treatment, before they treat with the oil.

Does Hydrogen Peroxide Kill Ear Mites in Dogs?

While hydrogen peroxide is sometimes used as a household disinfectant, it should not be used to treat ear mites in dogs.

“It can irritate the delicate tissues inside the ear, causing further discomfort to your pup,” says Dr. Kathryn Dench, a veterinary surgeon and advisor for Gentle Dog Trainer, a site dedicated to helping owners raise happy and healthy dogs.

How Do You Treat Dog Ear Mites Naturally?

Using mineral or olive oil is sometimes used as a natural treatment for ear mites in dogs, but isn’t as effective as prescription medications, Sperry says.

Sperry notes that natural remedies should not be used if your dog is uncomfortable, in pain, or suffering from secondary infections.

It’s also best to take your dog to the vet to ensure a proper diagnosis and the best treatment plan.

Ear Mites in Dogs Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Dog Ear Mites Visible?

Dog ear mites are only visible to the naked eye if you look very, very closely.

Veterinarians usually require an otoscope or microscope to confirm the presence of ear mites on dogs.

“While you might not see the mites themselves, you’ll certainly notice the symptoms in your furry friend,” Honnas says.

How Long Does It Take To Get Rid of Ear Mites?

The length of time it takes to clear an ear mite infestation will depend entirely on the severity of the infestation and the treatment used.

Home remedies will take six weeks or longer, while prescription medications used by your veterinarian will typically kill the ear mites in a single treatment, Sperry says.

