Ear Mites In Cats: Symptoms And Treatments

Ear mites affect cats and dogs, as well as other pets such as ferrets and rabbits. But they are most commonly found in felines, affecting as many as 25% of pet cats. If your cat is young and roams outdoors, their risk is even higher. This is because ear mites are most commonly transmitted through contact with other cats and animals infected with them.

Thankfully, ear mites in cats can be resolved with treatment and care. The cost of treatment can be expensive, but can become less of a burden with the best pet insurance available.

What Are Ear Mites in Cats?

Ear mites are tiny parasites that survive by attaching to a host and feeding on skin debris. They are a common cause of ear infections in cats, responsible for as many as 85% of feline ear infection cases. If your cat is exhibiting signs of an ear infection, it’s wise to take a trip to the vet and get it checked for ear mites.

These pests are extremely contagious. Although it’s unlikely for these mites to spread from animals to humans, mild and rare cases of an itchy rash have been reported in humans who handle pets with ear mites.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Cats With Ear Mites

There are many symptoms and behaviors to look for when it comes to recognizing ear mites in cats, including:

Itching/scratching

Head shaking

Foul-smelling ear discharge that looks like coffee grounds

Bacterial and fungal ear infections

Hair loss

Thickening of the ear canal

Redness of the skin

Scabs

Acne-like skin lesions and ulcerations

A rash with crust around the ear

Hematomas (painful collections of blood in the ear flap)

Dr. Javier Andreu, D.V.M., medical director and founder of Pets and Vets in Miami Beach, Florida, says that in some special cases, the symptoms could be heightened. “Ear mites can cause a systemic hypersensitivity reaction if a cat is allergic to the mite,” Andreu says. “In those cases, [the cat] will be very, very itchy.”

Can Ear Mites be Prevented?

Yes, ear mites can likely be prevented if your cat is taking flea and/or tick-preventative medications. These medications, often called acardides, are also typically effective against mites.

Are Ear Mites in Cats Covered by Pet Insurance?

Most pet insurance policies cover health conditions as long as they’re not pre-existing conditions.

However, parasites are sometimes not covered by certain pet insurance companies. Nationwide, for instance, says it does not cover “diagnosis, treatment or preventive diagnosis or treatment of your pet for internal or external parasites including fleas, heartworms and roundworms.”

If parasites are something you’re concerned about for your cat, be sure to select a pet insurance company and policy that will cover them down the line.

What Are the Stages of Ear Mites in Cats?

While there aren’t defined stages of ear mites in cats, you can tell when the infection is in the early stages versus an advanced stage.

Early-stage ear mites in cats: In the beginning, your cat may scratch its ears, causing redness and some hair loss. The ear canal may also appear thickened—in some cases, it may be hard to peer into the canal due to the inflammation. You may also see a smelly, dark brown discharge that is chunky in texture. Due to the irritation, your cat may often shake its head.

In the beginning, your cat may scratch its ears, causing redness and some hair loss. The ear canal may also appear thickened—in some cases, it may be hard to peer into the canal due to the inflammation. You may also see a smelly, dark brown discharge that is chunky in texture. Due to the irritation, your cat may often shake its head. Advanced-stage ear mites in cats: In the more advanced stages of ear mites (or if the cat is allergic), scratching may become so bad that your cat could injure itself. Skin trauma in the form of skin lesions, ulcerations and scabs may appear. Due to this, bacterial and fungal infections may form. They may also develop ear hematomas, which are painful collections of blood in the ear flap. Cats may also lose weight and become weak.

Andreu says it’s important to treat ear mites as soon as possible to avoid the advanced stages, where “there can be a secondary bacterial infection because of the scratching [or] a secondary yeast infection because of the severe amount of debris inside the ear canal.” Because of the infections and constant scratching, it’s also possible for the eardrum to become ruptured, adds Andreu.

How To Test for Eat Mites in Cats

Ear mites in cats can’t solely be diagnosed based on clinical signs as the symptoms can mirror other scratch-heavy conditions, like ringworm.

“The only way to diagnose [ear mites] is with the direct observation of the parasite or its eggs,” Andreu says.

A veterinarian will most likely collect samples from both ears to examine under a microscope. This is called an ear cytology, which allows them to see if mites are present. Sometimes, if the infection is advanced, the mites can be observed just by looking into the ear with an otoscope.

Treatment for Cats With Ear Mites

The first step of treatment for ear mites is cleaning the affected cat’s ears. By removing any wax, discharge and debris, veterinarians will have a clearer entryway to administer medicated treatment.

There are many different medications available for ear mite treatment, including topical medications that can be applied daily as drops, as well as single-use products. There are also injections like ivermectin, which is also used to treat mange, a skin disease caused by a different type of mite.

After treatment, an infected cat’s condition will improve within a few days. After seven to 10 days, recovery should be completed.

As part of treatment, any other pets in the home should be treated for ear mites as well—even if they’re showing no symptoms. Reinfestation is common, so it’s essential to eliminate any possibilities. Veterinarians will also usually recommend a monthly acaricide treatment, which helps to prevent mites, fleas, ticks, heartworm and more.

The cost of treating ear mites in cats can vary based on your location, vet clinic, pet insurance and the health condition of your cat. According to Andreu, the average cost of treating ear mites is around $200 to $300 for a simple case. For a more severe case, the cost could go up to $1,000.

“[A severe case] could be pricier because of the anesthesia and the [extra] time and equipment needed to do that procedure,” Andreu says.

Here’s a breakdown of what each separate cost may be for an average case, per Andreu:

Initial consultation: $85

Ear cytology (diagnosis): $38

Sedated ear cleaning: $60

Topical medication: $30

Preventative acaricide treatment: $25 to $28

Follow-up (with another cytology and video otoscopy to ensure mites are gone): Up to $150

It’s always best to check with your pet insurance company and veterinarian regarding what the final cost will come out to.

Are Ear Mites Common in Senior Cats?

No, ear mites are most common in kittens. If a senior cat were to contract ear mites it would most likely be because “they have access to the outdoors, don’t have a good health status… and [are not] on monthly prevention,” according to Andreu.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.