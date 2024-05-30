News & Insights

EAM Solar ASA Court Hearing Postponed

May 30, 2024 — 11:13 am EDT

EAM Solar ASA (DE:EA2) has released an update.

The Milan Court of Appeal has rescheduled the hearing involving EAM Solar ASA from June 13, 2024, to July 4, 2024, due to the court president’s personal reasons. EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that owns and operates solar PV power plants in Italy, with its business also involving lawsuits related to the acquisition of solar power plants.

