EAM Solar ASA Court Hearing Postponed

EAM Solar ASA (DE:EA2) has released an update.

The Milan Court of Appeal has rescheduled the hearing involving EAM Solar ASA from June 13, 2024, to July 4, 2024, due to the court president’s personal reasons. EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that owns and operates solar PV power plants in Italy, with its business also involving lawsuits related to the acquisition of solar power plants.

For further insights into DE:EA2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.