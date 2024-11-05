News & Insights

EAM Solar ASA Completes Equity Expansion

November 05, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

EAM Solar ASA (DE:EA2) has released an update.

EAM Solar ASA successfully concluded its equity expansion, with 395 subscribers taking part, leading to the issuance of 146.67 million new shares valued at NOK 14.66 million. This expansion results in a total of 153.53 million shares, enhancing the company’s capital base. Shares will be available in the VPS by November 11, 2024.

