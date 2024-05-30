News & Insights

EAM Solar ASA Announces Upcoming Information Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

EAM Solar ASA (DE:EA2) has released an update.

EAM Solar ASA invites stakeholders to an information meeting on May 30, 2024, which can be attended in-person in Oslo or via Zoom. No registration is required but it is preferred, and further details can be obtained from the company’s Chair, Viktor E Jakobsen.

