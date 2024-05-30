EAM Solar ASA Announces Upcoming Information Meeting

EAM Solar ASA (DE:EA2) has released an update.

EAM Solar ASA invites stakeholders to an information meeting on May 30, 2024, which can be attended in-person in Oslo or via Zoom. No registration is required but it is preferred, and further details can be obtained from the company’s Chair, Viktor E Jakobsen.

For further insights into DE:EA2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.