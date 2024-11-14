Eagle Royalties Strengthens Team with Key Appointments

Eagle Royalties Ltd. (TSE:ER) has released an update.

Eagle Royalties Ltd. has announced the appointment of Stephen Kenwood as an independent director and Brent Bonney as an advisor, bringing significant expertise in mineral exploration and mining royalties to the company. Additionally, the company has issued stock options for 700,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.30 each, set to expire in 2029.

