Eagle Reports Record Q1 Revenue

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), a U.S.-focused maker of cement, concrete, gypsum wallboard, and related construction products, released its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on July 29, 2025. The most important headline was record revenue of $634.7 million (GAAP) in Q1 FY2026, surpassing analyst expectations of $631.7 million, though diluted earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $3.76, below the expected $3.93. This represents a 4.6% decline in GAAP EPS and a 4.3% increase in GAAP revenue compared to the prior-year quarter. The company faced compressing margins despite higher sales, as rising costs and corporate expenses weighed on profits. Overall, the quarter showed solid top-line performance supported by volume gains, but bottom-line results reflected cost headwinds and margin contraction.

Metric Q1 FY26(Ended June 30, 2025) Q1 FY26 Estimate Q1 FY25(Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, Diluted) $3.76 $3.93 $3.94 (4.6 %) Revenue (GAAP) $634.7 million $631.72 million $608.7 million 4.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $215.0 million $224.5 million (4.2 %) Gross Margin 29.2 % 30.7% (1.5 pp) Net Earnings $123.4 million $133.8 million (7.8 %)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Eagle Materials operates in the construction materials sector, supplying products vital to infrastructure, residential, and commercial projects. Its primary businesses are split into Heavy Materials—cement, concrete, and aggregates—and Light Materials—which include gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard. The company serves only U.S. markets and has a network of over 70 plants across 21 states.

Recently, Eagle has focused on expanding its low-cost production capabilities, modernizing key plants, and boosting capacity through targeted acquisitions. Its strategy centers around securing long-term access to raw materials, maintaining strong geographic coverage, and investing in sustainability. These factors support its aim to remain a cost leader while providing stability against fluctuations in regional economic activity.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Operational Performance

Revenue climbed 4% to a new record in the latest quarter. This was driven by ongoing strength in Light Materials and higher sales volume in Heavy Materials, despite challenging market conditions and cost inflation. Volume gains played a critical role, especially in Cement, where total shipments reached 2.0 million tons, up 2%, and the price per ton was $156.72 in Q1 fiscal 2026. In wallboard, volumes also grew, advancing 4%, even as the average realized price slipped by 3% in Q1 FY2026.

The Heavy Materials division, including cement, concrete, and aggregates, delivered 5% revenue growth in Q1 FY2026. The cement business achieved a 2% revenue lift in Q1 FY2026, mainly on higher volume, but operating earnings fell by 9% due to higher fixed and raw material costs that outweighed price stability. Newly acquired aggregates operations helped push aggregates volumes up by 117% in Q1 FY2026, demonstrating the immediate impact of Eagle’s recent acquisitions. Operating earnings for concrete and aggregates more than doubled in Q1 FY2026, reflecting additional scale and improved operational leverage.

Light Materials, covering gypsum wallboard and paperboard, contributed a 1% increase in revenue in Q1 FY2026. Wallboard posted a 2% gain in revenue (GAAP) in Q1 FY2026 on higher sales volumes despite a drop in pricing. Management explained that about half of the price decline in wallboard during Q4 FY2025 was due to higher freight costs. Paperboard underperformed, with revenue down 4% in Q1 fiscal 2026 compared to the prior-year quarter, due to lower realized prices and slightly reduced volume. This trend was in line with the company’s contract-based pricing structure, which ties prices to input costs.

The biggest driver was a 33% surge in corporate general and administrative expenses in Q1 FY2026, primarily due to higher compensation and investments in IT system improvements. The company is investing in a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to modernize its business processes, a step that will continue to temporarily raise costs in the coming quarters.

Share repurchases continued as part of Eagle’s capital allocation strategy, with 358,000 shares bought back for $79 million in Q1 FY2026. The company maintains flexibility with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.6x (non-GAAP) as of Q1 FY2026, signaling a solid financial position for ongoing project investments and future acquisitions.

Product Lines and Key Business Drivers

Eagle’s heavy materials portfolio includes cement—used in concrete for roads and buildings—along with concrete itself (ready-mix) and aggregates (gravel, crushed stone, and sand). These products are essential to public infrastructure projects, which remain a stable end market supported by state and federal funding. The aggregates segment saw volume expansion in Q1 FY2026, driven by recent deals in Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

On the light materials side, its core product is gypsum wallboard, which is used in residential and commercial building interiors. Wallboard business performance is closely tied to housing starts and home affordability. Even as U.S. homebuilding remains subdued, Eagle’s regional advantage in high-growth Sunbelt markets kept volumes slightly above the prior year. Recycled paperboard, used as a facing material for wallboard, brings additional diversification but is more sensitive to input prices and competitive market conditions.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watchlist

Management did not provide explicit numeric guidance for future quarters or for the full fiscal year. However, commentary indicated that infrastructure spending and pent-up housing demand are expected to support volume growth when conditions improve. The leadership team believes plant modernization and new capacity will reinforce cost advantages over time. Key ongoing projects include the expansion of the Mountain Cement plant in Colorado and major upgrades to the Duke, Oklahoma wallboard facility, both designed to boost capacity and drive future efficiencies.

The company noted that capital expenditures are likely to remain elevated, with planned investments of $475–$525 million in FY2026, reflecting a focus on plant upgrades and capacity additions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

