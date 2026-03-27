Eagle Point Income (EIC) Price Target Decreased by 11.31% to 12.67

The average one-year price target for Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) has been revised to $12.67 / share. This is a decrease of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.36 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.90% from the latest reported closing price of $9.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Income. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIC is 0.51%, an increase of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 7,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Enstar Group holds 3,820K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIC by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 525K shares.

Flax Pond Capital holds 452K shares.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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