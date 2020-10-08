Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 237.5% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.4, the dividend yield is 24.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $13.4, representing a -32.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.80 and a 138.43% increase over the 52 week low of $5.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIC Dividend History page.

