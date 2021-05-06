Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.5, the dividend yield is 6.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $15.5, representing a -4.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.15 and a 87.88% increase over the 52 week low of $8.25.

EIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

