Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.34, the dividend yield is 6.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $15.34, representing a -18.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.74 and a 172.89% increase over the 52 week low of $5.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

