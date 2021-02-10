Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -39.85% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.09, the dividend yield is 6.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $15.09, representing a -21.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.25 and a 168.51% increase over the 52 week low of $5.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIC Dividend History page.

