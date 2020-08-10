Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.77, the dividend yield is 7.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $12.77, representing a -37.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.37 and a 127.22% increase over the 52 week low of $5.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.