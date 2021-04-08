Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.44, the dividend yield is 6.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $15.44, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.54 and a 87.15% increase over the 52 week low of $8.25.

