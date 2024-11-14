Eagle Point Credit reports Q3 EPS 29c , consensus 28c

Reports Q3 .Net asset value per common share of $8.44 as of September 30 compared to $8.75 as of June 30, 2024. “Our portfolio generated another quarter of strong recurring cash flows, and we deployed $171.1 million of net capital into investments with compelling risk-adjusted returns,” said Thomas P. Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “We actively managed our portfolio, completing 14 reset actions in the third quarter alone, and 23 reset and refinancing actions year-to-date. These actions are laying the foundation for the portfolio to further enhance its net investment income over time.”

