Eagle Point Credit Management Increases Position in Acres Commercial Realty (ACR)

Fintel reports that Eagle Point Credit Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.19MM shares of Acres Commercial Realty Corp (ACR). This represents 13.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 21, 2022 they reported 0.94MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.70% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.22% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acres Commercial Realty is $13.77. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 48.22% from its latest reported closing price of $9.29.

The projected annual revenue for Acres Commercial Realty is $75MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual EPS is $1.70, an increase of 158.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acres Commercial Realty. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR is 0.03%, an increase of 33.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.74% to 2,182K shares. The put/call ratio of ACR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 796K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 144K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 86.26% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axonic Funds - Axonic Strategic Income Fund Shares holds 91K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACRES Commercial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

