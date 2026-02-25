Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Price Target Decreased by 16.90% to 6.02

The average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) has been revised to $6.02 / share. This is a decrease of 16.90% from the prior estimate of $7.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.86% from the latest reported closing price of $4.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECC is 0.07%, an increase of 63.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.60% to 19,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 5,823K shares. No change in the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 1,278K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 66.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 1,102,161.39% over the last quarter.

PFG Investments holds 839K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Legacy Wealth Managment holds 563K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing a decrease of 51.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 39.13% over the last quarter.

Freestone Capital Holdings holds 528K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 37.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 33.63% over the last quarter.

