Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ECC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.4, the dividend yield is 6.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECC was $14.4, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.44 and a 119.85% increase over the 52 week low of $6.55.

ECC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). ECC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.14. Zacks Investment Research reports ECC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.65%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 21.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECC at 2.93%.

