Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 11, 2021

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ECC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECC was $10.65, representing a -33.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.95 and a 181.75% increase over the 52 week low of $3.78.

ECC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ECC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.06%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 11.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECC at 4.76%.

