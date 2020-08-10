Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ECC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ECC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.84, the dividend yield is 12.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECC was $7.84, representing a -56.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.96 and a 107.41% increase over the 52 week low of $3.78.

ECC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.37. Zacks Investment Research reports ECC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.43%, compared to an industry average of -7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECC Dividend History page.

