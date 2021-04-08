Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ECC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.3, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECC was $12.3, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.32 and a 134.29% increase over the 52 week low of $5.25.

ECC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports ECC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.61%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 27.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECC at 3.32%.

